Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

