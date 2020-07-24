Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Cap of $24.95 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and $179,447.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi, LBank and OOOBTC. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,686,580,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,301,524 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

