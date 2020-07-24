Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney Sells 11,955 Shares

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $88.64 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $90.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,685,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,896,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,239,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.