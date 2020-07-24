Progenity’s Quiet Period To End on July 29th (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity’s (NASDAQ:PROG) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 29th. Progenity had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Progenity’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Progenity stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Progenity has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

