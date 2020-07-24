Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,578,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2,584.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after buying an additional 290,125 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3,241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $126.16 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

