Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

