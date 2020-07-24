Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $312.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

