Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $188,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $312.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.