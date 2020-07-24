Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $126.16 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.