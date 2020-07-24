Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Welch Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.16 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.