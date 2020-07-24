Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 7.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $312.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

