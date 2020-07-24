Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVG. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG opened at C$12.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 54.04.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.7999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michelle Ann Romero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,000. Also, Senior Officer Tom Yip sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$1,197,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$658,680. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,530.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.