PotCoin (POT) Hits One Day Volume of $2,875.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $2,875.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,535.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.02882505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.40 or 0.02468658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00465137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00750692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00658705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013831 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,270,003 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.