Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PLXS stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $739,385.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $145,064.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,007 shares of company stock worth $3,433,963. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 1,231.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Plexus by 201.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

