Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLXS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

PLXS opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plexus has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $145,064.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,007 shares of company stock worth $3,433,963 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,331,000 after buying an additional 233,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 716,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 97,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $32,762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

