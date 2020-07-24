Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.52 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.05 to $1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $76.10 on Friday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $739,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,282.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $353,637.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,963. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.