Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Steven J. Frisch Sells 4,750 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $353,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plexus stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $32,762,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 128.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

