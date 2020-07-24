Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

