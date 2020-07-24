Piper Sandler Weighs in on AbbVie Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

