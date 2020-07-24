Piper Sandler Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

RARE opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $91.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,049. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,359 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

