Piper Sandler Comments on Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tyler Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $423.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.09.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $363.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $219.10 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.73 and its 200 day moving average is $326.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $162,390,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 206,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,334,000 after acquiring an additional 125,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

