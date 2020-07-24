Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Siebert Williams Shank

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 701.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 300,890 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.