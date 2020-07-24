Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $279,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. China International Capital cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

