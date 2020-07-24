Physicians Realty Trust to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.