Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,917.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

