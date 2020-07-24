Phillips 66 Partners LP Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

