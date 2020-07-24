Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 35.4% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 35.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $65.18 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.41.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

