Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

PM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE:PM opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 75,414 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

