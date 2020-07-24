Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

