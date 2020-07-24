PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $137.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

