PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

