Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEBO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of PEBO opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.