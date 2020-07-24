Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman Sells 4,800 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,800 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $936,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynn Rothman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Lynn Rothman sold 4,875 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $975,341.25.

On Monday, July 13th, Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $207.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.15 and a 200-day moving average of $173.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.08 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $212.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

