Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $47.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of PNR opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.6% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pentair by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 143,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

