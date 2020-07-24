Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Shares of PNR opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pentair by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

