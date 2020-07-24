Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

NYSE:PNR opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

