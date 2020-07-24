Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Peloton in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,444,760.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,256,758 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Peloton by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Peloton by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,186,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,168,000 after buying an additional 1,450,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peloton by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

