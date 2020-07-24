PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) & Emerald Expositions Events (OTCMKTS:EEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PeerStream alerts:

33.8% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of PeerStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PeerStream and Emerald Expositions Events’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PeerStream $15.28 million 0.67 -$8.38 million N/A N/A Emerald Expositions Events $360.90 million 0.55 -$50.00 million $0.85 3.27

PeerStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald Expositions Events.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PeerStream and Emerald Expositions Events, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald Expositions Events 0 5 1 0 2.17

Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus target price of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 117.81%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than PeerStream.

Risk and Volatility

PeerStream has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PeerStream and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PeerStream -72.07% -68.75% -53.25% Emerald Expositions Events -200.06% 9.55% 3.80%

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events beats PeerStream on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PeerStream Company Profile

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.