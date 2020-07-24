PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PeerStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus started coverage on PeerStream in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PeerStream in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ MVEN opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. PeerStream has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61.

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

