Peel Hunt Reiterates Sell Rating for Countrywide (LON:CWD)

Countrywide (LON:CWD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

LON CWD opened at GBX 135 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. Countrywide has a 12-month low of GBX 42.63 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.50 ($4.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

