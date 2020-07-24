Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stagecoach Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 49 ($0.60) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.57 ($1.18).

Stagecoach Group stock opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.05).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

