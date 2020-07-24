Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stagecoach Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 49 ($0.60) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.57 ($1.18).

Stagecoach Group stock opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.05).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

