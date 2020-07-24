Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,212 ($14.92) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,215 ($14.95). Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($17.35) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,268.60 ($15.61).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.52) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 10.93 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,663 ($20.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,126.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,206.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

