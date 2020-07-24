Paypoint (LON:PAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Paypoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 840 ($10.34) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 810 ($9.97) to GBX 825 ($10.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 1,280 ($15.75) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 929.83 ($11.44).

Get Paypoint alerts:

Shares of Paypoint stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.38) on Wednesday. Paypoint has a 1 year low of GBX 5.94 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,100 ($13.54). The firm has a market cap of $410.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 649.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 740.55.

In other Paypoint news, insider Rachel Kentleton sold 864 shares of Paypoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £6,583.68 ($8,101.99).

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.