Paul Larbey Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Paul Larbey acquired 10,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($17,105.59).

Bango stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.81. Bango plc has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 194 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $107.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bango in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

