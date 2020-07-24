Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $2.75 at Credit Suisse Group

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $2.40 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 30.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Cowen cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

PTEN stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $734.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,622.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,656,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386,345 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 90.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

