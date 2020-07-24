Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PTEN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.