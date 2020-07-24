Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE:PE opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.