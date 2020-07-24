Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

PRK stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. Park National has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Park National by 26.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 6,105.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

