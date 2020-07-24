Pan American Silver Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BofA Securities raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $35.58 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $71,214,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $42,425,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 693,561 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

