Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.53 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of -0.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after buying an additional 390,083 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 389,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Palomar by 148.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 54.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

